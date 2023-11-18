Four new animal enclosures inaugurated at Vizag zoo

November 18, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), Madhusudana Reddy, inaugurated four newly-constructed animal enclosures at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Saturday. He was accompanied by Executive Director, SERPL, IOCL Bhubaneswar, Sanjay Kumar Vasudevan, and IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria.

Ms Nandani said that the new structures have been undertaken as part of Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) funds provided by the IOCL.

“The renovated African parrots aviary has been developed and glass displays have been installed to give a better experience and visibility to the visitors. In addition to these, additional night houses for striped hyena, New Himalayan black bear enclosure and rhinoceros additional night house have also been constructed to accommodate additional animals,” she said.

Mr Sanjay Kumar said that the IOCL is committed to contribute more towards the conservation of animals and development of Vizag zoo.