Four months post ban, single-use plastic is slowly making a comeback in Visakhapatnam

November 20, 2022

Three months post the ban on single-use plastic by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), it seems like plastic is resurfacing in several parts of the city. A number of street vendors, traders and shopkeepers have resumed using plastic yet again in blatant violation of the ongoing ban.

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech appreciated the GVMC’s ‘Cloth Bag Challenge’ initiative for schoolchildren to create awareness on plastic pollution. On the occasion of ‘World Environment Day’ on July 5, the corporation has banned single-use plastic. In August, an eco-mela was also organised by the GVMC to create awareness on possible alternatives for plastic. A week later, a massive beach cleaning campaign was also organised across the 28-km long beach stretch in the city.

During the ban, the civic body targeted street vendors, grocery stores, and fish and meat markets, where the merchants were strictly told to use only cloth bags. There was a significant change among the people who carried their own carry bags/boxes during shopping. However, since the past few weeks, food orders from restaurants are again being delivered in polyethene bags. Shopkeepers who used to pack foods in aluminium foil have again started using plastic packaging.

Coconut sellers are back to using plastic straws, replacing paper ones. Fruit sellers and vendors were seen providing plastic bags during ‘Nagula Chavithi’ last month. Similarly, pharmacies, meat shop owners and other shopkeepers are also providing plastic bags.

A student from a private college, K. Surendra, said that two months ago, street food makers, tea stalls at Rushikonda have replaced plastic cups, spoons, bowls with steel plates. However, they have resumed using plastic again.

The issue was recently highlighted before the GVMC authorities and the District Collector A Mallikarjuna by Deputy Mayor J Sridhar during a programme organised by civic body, giving a wake up call to the authorities to conduct inspections and raids. Mr Sridhar stressed the need for intensifying campaigns.

A large number of picnickers are seen dumping plastic wastes during ‘Karthika Masam, at the local tourist spots.

GVMC initiates action

Cracking the whip against shopkeepers using plastic, the civic body has been conducting raids randomly.

Even during the recent public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the municipal corporation had asked visitors not to bring plastic bottles to the venue. At every 50 metres, the civic body had arranged drinking water with paper cups. However, many people tried to sneak in with plastic bottles.

According to GVMC officials, in a special drive organised on November 14, the civic body has deployed 96 teams in all the eight zones and conducted 714 inspections. As many as 333 violations were detected with Zone III accounting for 182 violations. The corporation has issued 339 notices and seized 107 kg of plastic. Fines totalling ₹2.13 lakh were imposed on the erring shopkeepers.

Since June, over 43,000 inspections were organised in which 2,049 kg of plastic was seized. Fines amounting to ₹19 lakh were imposed.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that apart from continuing the crackdowns and awareness campaigns, the GVMC is also focusing on providing alternatives to plastic bags to the public.