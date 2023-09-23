HamberMenu
Four minor boys taken into custody for ‘murdering’ 17-year-old in Visakhapatnam

September 23, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

One Town police on Saturday took four minor boys into custody for reportedly killing another minor boy over a petty dispute in the intervening night of September 20 and 21 here. After the murder, the minor boys reportedly packed the body in a gunny bag and dumped it in the sea, claiming it as wastes from a Ganesh pandal.

On Friday evening, body of the 17-year-old boy M. Chinna of Golla Veedhi in the One Town area was found in a gunny bag in decomposed state in the blue waters near Fishing Harbour under One Town Police Station limits. The police said that Chinna was a Class VII dropout.

In the primary investigation, the police found that Chinna’s throat was slit.

One Town Police Station Inspector Ch . Revathamma has registered a case.

According to police, Chinna reportedly entered into a heated argument with the accused near an under-construction building in One Town.

This was not for the first time Visakhapatnam had witnessed a dispute among minors over vices. During April 2022, four minor boys had murdered their friend. The murder occurred due to a dispute among the minors when they were under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

