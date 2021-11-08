Four members of a family drown in a canal at GK Veedhi

The four members of the family had gone for fishing, when they were swept away by heavy flow of water

Four members of a family including two children aged seven and four drowned in a canal at Peddavalasa Panchayat, an interior tribal area under G.K. Veedhi Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam Agency on the evening of November 7. The incident came to light after police registered a case on the morning of November 8.

The deceased were identified as G. Nookaraju aged around 35 years, his daughters G. Tulasi (7) and G. Lasya (4), and a relative of Nookaraju, P. Ramana aged around 25 years.

According to Circle Inspector of G.K. Veedhi Police Station, Ashok Kumar, being Sunday, the four members of the family had gone for fishing, when they were swept away by heavy flow of water. While bodies of Nookaraju, his two daughters, Tulasi and Lasya were traced on the night of November 7 itself, the body of Ramana was traced early in the morning on November 8, he said.

"It is an interior area, about 38 km from the mandal headquarters. The incident came to light at around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday when a few locals found fishing nets. We received information late in the night and registered a case on Monday morning, he said.

The bodies will be sent for postmortem.