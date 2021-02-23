Four-member gang arrested for ‘picking pockets’ in YSRCP padayatra

₹2.8 lakh recovered from the accused, say police

The city police arrested six persons for allegedly being involved in three crimes at various places here on Tuesday.

In one case, the police arrested a four-member gang, which allegedly involved in picking pockets. During the recent padayatra organised by the YSR Congress party on February 20, in protest against the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the gang members allegedly picked pockets to the tune of ₹3.03 lakh from various people at different locations between the GVMC office and Kurmannapalem.

The arrested were identified as P. Durga Prasad (30) of Eluru, I. Balaji (26) of Tadepalli, Guntur, K. Ravi Kumar (42) of Allipuram and K. Srinivas (39) from Nandigama in the Krishna district.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that the four accused teamed up as a gang and targeting public meetings, rallies and crowd gathering places. Targeting the YSRCP rally, the four committed five offences at Airport Police Station limits, two at Kancharapalem PS limits and one at IV Town PS limits.

Based on the complaints received, a special team was formed and arrested the accused near Kakani Nagar bus stop. The police recovered ₹2.80 lakh from them.

Mr. Suresh Babu said that among the accused, Durga Prasad and Balaji have 14 and three theft cases against them respectively. Similarly, Srinivas has 19 theft cases against him and Ravi Kumar was involved in three theft cases at various places.

Machinery theft

In another case, the police arrested 32-year-old Y. Appalaraju, a resident of Gangavaram village, who allegedly stolen machinery, including welding machine, cutting machine and grinding machine, worth ₹1.45 lakh from a storeroom of Gangavaram Port.

Stealing of autorickshaw

In the third case, the police arrested L. Tirupathi (30) of Dabagardens area who had allegedly committed theft of an auto-rickshaw on February 19. The vehicle was recovered from him.