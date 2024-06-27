GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four Maoist militia members surrender in ASR district

The Maoists have lost strength in Galikonda area due to the loss of cadre to exchanges of fire, surrenders and arrests, says ASR district SP Tuhin Sinha

Published - June 27, 2024 07:01 pm IST - PADERU

Harish Gilai

Four militia members of Galikonda Dalam of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha at Paderu on June 27 (Thursday).

The surrendered members have been identified as Thambelu Sairam alias Dombu, a militia commander (21); Vanthala Kiran alias Sromani, a militia member (20); T Ramesh, a militia member; Korra Baburao alias Siru, an armed militia, all hailing from Budaralla Panchayat in Koyyuru mandal.

Influenced by Kakuri Pandanna alias Jagan and some other Maoists of the Galikonda Dalam, Sairam joined the outfit and worked as the militia commander of Nallabilli pocket. He performed various tasks such as showing interior routes to the Dalam members, attending Dalam meetings and providing food to the Dalam. He has been named an accused in seven Maoist cases registered in Alluri Sitahrama Raju district, which includes participation in an exchange of fire at Theegalametta village in Koyyuru mandal in June 2021, in which five Maoists died.

The other surrendered militia members also performed similar tasks.

Mr. Tuhin Sinha said that the Maoists had lost strength in Galikonda due to the loss of cadre to a series of exchanges of fire, surrenders and arrests and lack of proper leadership prompted the militia members to surrender. “Widespread awareness campaigns and developmental activities undertaken in the remote villages in the district as part of community policing initiatives are the other reasons for the surrender,” the SP said.

