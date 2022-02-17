Four-lane road to be built from Vizag port to NH-16

Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone virtually

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari virtually laid the foundation stone for construction of 1,380 km of national highways, at a total cost of ₹21,559 crore, in Andhra Pradesh, from Vijayawada on Thursday.

BJP State vice president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, and Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati broke coconuts near the port entry road at Convent Junction on Thursday, as part of the programme.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that a four-lane road would be built from Port Area to NH-16. The 3.49 km stretch would cost ₹51 crore. BJYM State president Ketineni Surendra Mohan spoke on the importance of national highways to improve road transportation and for the progress of the nation.

BJP State spokesperson Suhasini Anand, Anakapalle Parliament district in-charge S.V.S. Prakash Reddy, BJP State RTI Cell convener V. Srinivasa Babu, district general secretary Prasad V.S.N. Koppisetty, district vice president Bhogadi Swamy Naidu, and party leaders K. Subrahmanyam, M. Suresh Babu and V. Lalitha were present.