Four inter-State gang members arrested within hours after robbery at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam

January 07, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police (crime wing) have arrested four-members of an inter-State gang within hours after they committed a robbery at MVP Colony, Sector – I here.

The arrested were identified as Mithilesh Kumar Yadav (19), Mukesh Kumar (27) from Bihar, Chandan Kumar (22) from Jharkhand and Pradip Yadav (28) from Bihar. The police found that among the accused, Mithilesh Kumar was a former employee in the shop run by the inmates.

The police have recovered 30 tolas gold, diamond ornaments, silver articles, three wristwatches, two mobile phones and ₹7,000 cash, all worth ₹15.07 lakh, from them.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that at around 9.30 p.m. on January 6, four persons gained entry into complainant Chanchal Gupta’s house and locked the doors from inside. The accused have threatened Gupta’s mother by placing blade on the throat of complainant’s three-year old son and asked her to give ₹20 lakh. The 72-year-old father of the complainant, who tried to resist them received injury on his hand. The elder son of Mr Gupta aged about 13 years came down stairs and saw the culprits who were in mask through window and informed about it to his father. Mr Gupta rushed to the ground floor and found the main entrance door was locked form inside. As he raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot.

On receipt of Dial-112 call at the Police Control Room, the crime wing police led by DCP (Crimes) G. Naganna rushed to the spot and arrested the accused while they were trying to escape in a train at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Mr Srikanth said that police personnel had worked entire night to trace the accused. Using technical evidence and human intelligence, the accused were caught, he said.

During the investigation, the police have found that Mithilesh Kumar had worked in the complainant’s shop for a month and collected information about the topography and other particulars of the house. He had called the other three accused and organised the crime, the Police Commissioner said.

“If the accused were not caught, then this could have been a sensational robbery case in the city. Moreover, if the accused would have managed to escape, we would have been left with no clues at all,” the the Police Commissioner said appreciating the crime wing.

Mr. Srikanth also appealed people to verify the antecedents of the unknown persons who are being engaged as maids or workers, especially by getting their address proofs, mobile numbers and Aadhaar details. People can contact local police for assistance, he said.