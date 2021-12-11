Four injured in fire accident at Divis Lab

Visakhapatnam

11 December 2021 17:31 IST

Four persons were injured in a fire accident that occurred allegedly due to a cylinder explosion at Divis Laboratories in Bheemunipatnam mandal in Visakhapatnam on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred in an open place in the industry when the workers were doing some welding works. Among the four, one was a private contractor, the other was his cousin and the remaining two were contract workers.

Advertising

Advertising

All the four were shifted to private hospital for treatment and are said to be out of danger, according to the police.

Bheemunipatnam Police are collecting the details.