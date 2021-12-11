Visakhapatnam

Four injured in fire accident at Divis Lab

Four persons were injured in a fire accident that occurred allegedly due to a cylinder explosion at Divis Laboratories in Bheemunipatnam mandal in Visakhapatnam on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred in an open place in the industry when the workers were doing some welding works. Among the four, one was a private contractor, the other was his cousin and the remaining two were contract workers.

All the four were shifted to private hospital for treatment and are said to be out of danger, according to the police.

Bheemunipatnam Police are collecting the details.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 5:31:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/four-injured-in-fire-accident-at-divis-lab/article37932850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY