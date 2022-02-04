Visakhapatnam

Four injured in a drunken brawl in Vizag

Four persons received injuries in a drunken brawl at Gnanapuram near Railway Station area, here in the city, late on Thursday, February 3, 2022 night.

Sources in police said B. Durga Rao, who works as a mason, had consumed liquor with four of his friends at Gnanapuram on Thursday night. There was an argument among them over some issue during the party, after which Durga Rao who was in inebriated condition allegedly attacked others with a blade. One of the victim suffered received injuries on the neck.

On receiving the information, 108 personnel reached the spot, provided basic first aid and shifted them to hospital.

Kancharapalem Police have registered a case and investigation is on.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 2:07:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/four-injured-in-a-drunken-brawl-in-vizag/article38375848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY