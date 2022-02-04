Four injured in a drunken brawl in Vizag

Man attacks his friends with a blade in inebriated condition

Four persons received injuries in a drunken brawl at Gnanapuram near Railway Station area, here in the city, late on Thursday, February 3, 2022 night.

Sources in police said B. Durga Rao, who works as a mason, had consumed liquor with four of his friends at Gnanapuram on Thursday night. There was an argument among them over some issue during the party, after which Durga Rao who was in inebriated condition allegedly attacked others with a blade. One of the victim suffered received injuries on the neck.

On receiving the information, 108 personnel reached the spot, provided basic first aid and shifted them to hospital.

Kancharapalem Police have registered a case and investigation is on.