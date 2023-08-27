HamberMenu
Four injured as RTC driver loses control over bus in Visakhapatnam

August 27, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four passengers were injured when a driver of an RTC bus lost control over the vehicle and the bus climbed the footpath near Hotel Novotel Junction on the Beach Road here on Sunday. Before climbing the footpath, the bus has also hit several two-wheelers parked to the side of the road and has also damaged a solar light of the GVMC. Fortunately being noon, no one was moving on the footpath.

According to Maharanipeta police, during the incident, the bus was heading towards Collectorate Junction from R.K Beach. The bus driver claimed that he had suffered high blood pressure which resulted in the accident.

However, the police have sent the driver for medical tests. The police found that his B.P was normal and he was also not drunk. The police assume that the driver might have pressed the accelerator instead of brakes which led to the accident.

M.R Peta Police have registered a case.

