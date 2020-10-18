Visakhapatnam

Four injured after lorry overturns at G. Madugula

Four persons, including driver of a lorry, received minor injuries when the vehicle overturned on ghat road at Pulusumamididi area, around 23 km from mandal headquarters of G Madugula, in Visakhapatnam Agency on Saturday. The incident allegedly occurred while the driver suddenly took a turn to avoid hitting a motorcycle on the ghat road. Police said that all the four received treatment in a hospital and were discharged. A case has been registered.

