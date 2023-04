April 10, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam City Task Force police on Monday apprehended four persons under Maharanipeta police station limits and seized around 20 kg of ganja from them. The accused have been identified as Killo Prasada Rao and Killo Suresh Kumar from Alluri Sitaramaraju district, while Siddesh Kora and Tarikh Anwar from Koraput in Odisha and Bhojpur in Bihar respectively, police said.