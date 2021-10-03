Four fake policemen arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 October 2021 00:35 IST

The district police arrested four persons on charge of impersonating as police personnel and extorting ₹10,000 by assaulting the commuters at Paderu on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as L. Bhanu Murthy, P. Surya Kiran, S. Bhargav and D. Bhaskara Rao.

According to the police, Bhanu Murthy posed as the Sub-Inspector, while rest of the accused impersonated as constables. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.