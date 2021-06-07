Visakhapatnam

Four excise officials suspended for ‘misuse’ of cash

One Inspector, one head constable and two constables from the Prohibition and Excise Department, were suspended, here on Monday, for allegedly misappropriating to the tune of ₹35 lakhs from 14 retail liquor shops in the city limits.

The suspended were identified as Naga Srinivas (Inspector), Kondaiah (head constable), Jairam and Ramanaidu (constables).

According to Excise Superintendent B. Srinivasulu, the Inspector in collusion with the constables and supervisors at the shops, misappropriated the money during May 30 and June 4, by producing bank challans. But the misappropriation was caught during physical verification of stock and cash.

“The cash shortage had come to our notice during reconciliation. We could recover about ₹7 to ₹8 lakh, but the balance is yet to be recovered,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.


