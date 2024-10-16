Four employees arrested for ‘stealing’ palladium worth ₹1.15 crore from metal firm in Anakapalli

The police on October 16 (Wednesday) arrested four employees of a metal manufacturing company on charges of stealing around 4 kg of palladium worth ₹1.15 crore from the firm in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC) at Parawada in Anakapalli district.

The accused have been identified as Ch. Raju (26), a painter; M. Vineeth Varma (27), an electrician; Ch Murali (23), a helper and K. Ramachandra Raju (21) who work as an assistant to the production manager in the company.

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police M. Deepika told the media that the management of the metal manufacturing company lodged a police complaint alleging theft of the metal. They said that palladium in powder form was kept in dryers before being mixed with carbon and dispatched to their clients.

On October 9, they kept 4.2 kgs of palladium in a dryer in the production block overnight and the dryer was locked. On October 10, the pallidum powder was missing from the dryer.

The SP said all four accused allegedly met in a hotel on October 5 evening and planned to steal palladium from the company premises.

Vineeth Varma and Ramachandra Raju allegedly disconnected the CCTV cameras and made a duplicate key for the dryer lock. On October 9 late night, Raju and Murali allegedly gained entry into the production block by scaling the wall. They stole the palladium from the dryer using the duplicate key. Raju hid the stolen palladium in his house.

The SP said that the accused were caught when they were trying to find a buyer for the stolen palladium.

Parawada police station Inspector R. Mallikarjuna Rao and others were present.