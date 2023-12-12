Four-day organic mela to be organised in Visakhapatnam from December 14

December 12, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A four-day organic mela will be organised at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds here from December 14. Go Adharitha Vyavasaya Raitula Sangham (Cow-Based Agriculture Farmers’ Association) will organise the mela, wherein organic farmers from across the country will participate by setting up around 160 stalls of their own products and crop varieties.

Jalagam Kumar Swamy, national leader of Bharat Kisan Sangh, said that as per the provisional schedule of the event, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath will inaugurate the mela.

Mr. Kumar Swamy said that entry to the mela is free and it is being to promote the importance of organic crops and products to the public, especially those interested in organic farming. “We appeal to the youth to actively participate in the mela to acquire the basic knowledge and concepts of organic products that the masses of the country need,” said Mr. Swamy.

J.V. Ratnam, an organising committee member, said that a health walk was organised on Beach Road here on Tuesday to promote the mela. Former MLC of BJP party P.V.N. Madhav participated in the health walk.“Since our health depends on what we eat, people should eat healthy food,” Mr. Madhav said.