Four-day organic mela ends in Visakhapatnam

December 17, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The four-day organic mela held at AU Engineering College grounds here ended on Sunday. The organisers said that around 50,000 people visited the fair during the four days.

Principal Secretary (Marketing Finance & Food Processing) Chiranjeevi Chowdary was the chief guest on the valedictory day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chowdary said that in the current situation where people were averse with foods made with artificial ingredients, there was a need to organise such organic fairs frequently in cities like Visakhapatnam and other places. These types of fairs must educate people about the importance of organic crops and food, thereby protecting the environment and balancing biodiversity, he added.

Former Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Lakshminarayana advised organisers to conduct similar melas in every district of the State to promote the usage of organic foods.

Awards were given to six persons who cultivated sugarcane using organic methods in North Andhra Pradesh. They are Thangudu Sairam from Srikakulam, Kondapalli Venkatarao from Vizianagaram. Killi Radha, Abidunnisa and Radharani Aggarwal from Visakhapatnam, and Pentakota Bhagyalakshmi from Anakapalli.

Jalagam Kumaraswamy, national leader of Bharat Kisan Sangh, said, “We have received a wonderful response from the visitors to the mela. We organise fairs frequently and try to bring out the best from natural and organic farming methods.”

