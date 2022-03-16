Four-day-old girl ‘kidnapped’ from KGH in Visakhapatnam
A four-day-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from the gynaecology ward of the King George Hospital (KGH) on Wednesday evening.
According to sources, the police are suspecting two or more people including a woman in the case. The baby, daughter of K. Appayamma, was allegedly kidnapped at around 7.25 p.m. KGH Superintendent P. Mythili rushed to the ward and enquired about the incident.
One Town Police inspected the KGH and gathered the details. CCTV footage showing a woman coming out of the ward carrying a baby was retrieved by the police.
The police are checking the CCTV cameras installed in the KGH and its neighbouring areas. Further investigation is on.
