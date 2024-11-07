 />
Four-day national conference of ESICON in Visakhapatnam from November 7

Updated - November 07, 2024 08:28 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 53rd national conference of the Endocrine Society of India Conference (ESICON-2024) will be held at Hotel Novotel from November 7 to 10.

Announcing this at a press conference at the Super Speciality Block of King George Hospital (KGH) on Wednesday, Dr. K.A.V. Subrahmanyam, organising secretary of ESICON, said that on the inaugural day, a session on diabetes would be held for PG students. Medical faculty from the USA, Dubai, England and other countries would participate in the conference. A walkathon would be held from RK Beach to Kali temple on Beach Road at 6 a.m. on November 9. Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu would participate as chief guest at the inaugural programme be held at 6.30 p.m. on November 8.

Dr. K. Dilip Kumar, conference chairman, said that the Endocrine Society of India was established in 1971. Visakhapatnam would be hosting the conference for the first time. The conference, to be useful to junior doctors, would discuss on disorders like diabetes and thyroid and the latest treatment options available. He said that around 500 junior doctors and 2,000 delegates would participate in the conference.

Dr. A. Mythili, scientific chairperson of the conference, said that this was the first time that the conference was being held in Andhra Pradesh. The functioning of the endocrine glands in the human body would be discussed in the scientific sessions.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:27 am IST

