Four arrested in robbery case in Visakhapatnam

₹11.85 lakh, a high-end car and a scooter were seized from the accused, say police

The city police on Monday arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in a robbery case.

The arrested were identified as Besetty William Prasad, a resident of Sheela Nagar, Pendra Naresh alias Rishi, a resident of Dilsukh Nagar, Hyderabad, Shaik Yusuf, a resident of Wyra mandal of Khammam district, and Shaik Nazeer of Kothagudem.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) S. Gangadharam, said that the four were arrested near a petrol bunk in a Gajuwaka and around ₹11.85 lakh cash, one high-end car and a scooter were seized from them.

According to the ADCP, one Reddy Raju Naidu, regional credit head of a gold loan company, had filed a complaint that four persons had robbed around ₹32.80 lakh from him, after assaulting him and tying him to a chair at BW Enterprises in TSN Colony on June 29.

He said that Mr. Naidu had gone to the office of Beesetty William Prasad who owns BW Enterprises, based on a request of Prasad that he wanted to sell about 700 gms of gold.

On June 29, Mr. Naidu collected ₹15 lakh from a known financier Nachu Anand Rao and had gone to Prasad’s office. After weighing the gold and valuation there was a need of more money.

Mr. Naidu in his initial complaint had stated that he had gone back to the Nachu Anand Rao and collected another ₹15 lakh and another ₹2.8 lakh from his personal funds and paid Prasad ₹32.80 lakh.

But in the meantime, the three other accused, who are reportedly accomplices of Prasad, entered the office and staged a drama of assaulting Prasad and then assaulted Naidu and took away the cash after tying the complainant to a chair.

Immediately after the incident Naidu lodged a complaint on the same day and a case was booked. But the very next day, Naidu confessed that the amount of ₹32.8 lakh was exaggerated and the amount stolen was only ₹16 lakh, said Inspector Avatharam of Harbour Police Station.

Based on the fresh complaint, the police took up the investigation and arrested the four, on Monday.

As per the ADCP, the main accused Besetty William Prasad, who was in need of money had hatched the plan to steal the money from Naidu, along with the help of his accomplices.

According to the police, apart from arresting the four accused, cases are also being booked against Naidu for exaggerating the amount robbed and misguiding the police.

All arrested were sent in remand.

To crack the case a 14-member team from different police stations, including inspector rank officers such as Ch. Simhadri Naidu, Avatharam, Rama Chandra Rao and P. Suryanarayana, were involved, said Mr. Gangadharam.