Four arrested for ‘trying’ to sell land by creating forged documents at Madhurwada in Visakhapatnam

April 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police arrested four persons, including an Income Tax practitioner, for allegedly trying to sell a house plot measuring 355 sq.yards by creating forged documents in Midhilapuri VUDA Layout at Madhurawada, which was lying vacant here on Wednesday.

The police have seized 85 rubber stamps of various government offices and officers, 11 bank account passbooks of various banks, 63 loose cheques, 21 cheques books, 60 documents like sale deeds, family member certificates, death certificates, legal heir certificates, sale agreements and others.

The arrested were identified as N. Ramakrishna Siva Prasad, V. Vijayasree, R. Padma and R. Srividya

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a release from PM Palem police, the accused Ramakrishna Siva Prasad had identified a plot in Midhilapuri Vuda Layout, which has been lying vacant for the last 15 years besides the owners of the plot were not visiting the site also. He hatched a plan to make money and obtained the certified copy of the sale deed pertaining to the plot through Mee Seva, which was in the name of its original owner, who resides in New Delhi. The accused scanned the sale deed, downloaded and forged the document. He created a fake death certificate in the name of the owner and his wife issued by the GVMC.

Later, the accused had arranged two women V. Vijayasree and R. Padma through one R. Srividya, with a view to impersonate as daughters of the original owners and to create a partition deed by sharing 355 Sq.yards equally in order to sell the same to the others. Apart from this, the accused has also forged legal heir certificate by incorporating the names of the two women as daughters of the owners by forging the signatures of MRO Visakhapatnam duly affixing official stamps created by him for making this document.

With the help of a real estate agent, they have arranged a buyer, who agreed to buy the property for ₹1.5 crore, for which he had also paid an advance of ₹55 lakh and executed a sale agreement. Subsequently, the buyer suspected something fishy and asked the accused to refund the advance.

Meanwhile, the accused had contacted another agent and arranged another buyer for the plot. The second buyer had paid an amount of around ₹70 lakh in various transactions. As per the police, one of the accused Srividya had informed the second buyer about the fraud as Prasad had failed to give her share. The second buyer lodged a complaint with the PM Palem police.