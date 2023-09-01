Four arrested for ‘negligence’ in suspicious death case in Visakhapatnam

September 01, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The IV Town police on Friday arrested four persons on the charges of alleged criminal negligence in the suspicious death case of Riti Saha (17) of West Bengal, who died after falling from the third floor of a ladies hostel at Narasimha Nagar here on August 15th night.

The arrested were identified as G. Kumari, warden of the ladies hostel, E. Surya Kumari, owner of the hostel, G.N.V. Durga Ravikanth, Assistant Manager (Operations), Akash BYJU’s Branch, and G. Rajeswara Rao, Manager of the Akash BYJU’s Branch

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (East Sub Division) Murthy, they have analysed the CCTV footage retrieved from the hostel and also the surroundings of the building, where they found that there is no foul-play in the case. It looks like a case of suicide as of now, he said. Those who are in distress can contact 100.