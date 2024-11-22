 />

Four arrested for ‘assaulting’ visitors at Appughar Beach in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 22, 2024 09:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The MVP police arrested four persons for allegedly attacking two beach visitors for money, at Appughar in the city on Friday.

The arrested were identified as V. Naveen (20), K. Somaraju (27), G. Yellaji (23) and Y. Raju (25), all from Appughar and MVP Colony.

As per the police, on November 20, the four accused had attacked the two persons at Appughar Beach near Lumbini Park with empty liquor bottles and fled away with some cash and valuables. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused at AS Raja Circle on Friday. The police said that the accused who are accustomed to vices committed the crime for easy money. Further investigation is on

