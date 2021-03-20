Four arrested, five juveniles taken into custody in three cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 March 2021 17:26 IST

The city police arrested four persons and also took five juveniles into custody for allegedly being involved in three case here on Saturday.

In one case, the police arrested three youth — M. Praveen Kumar (25), P. Vijay Sunder (22) and A. Sai Kumar (19) — all residents of Kancharapalem area, for allegedly committing theft of five two-wheelers under Arilova, MVP and Dwaraka police station limits. The police have recovered four motorcycles from them.

In another case, the MVP (Crime) police arrested a 19-year-old youth N. Mahesh, a resident of MVP Colony, and also took four juveniles into their custody, for allegedly robbing ₹40,000 from a person. According to police, the accused robbed one N. Narayana Rao when he was going to his office on foot near Sivajipalem area on March 18.

In another case, the police took a juvenile into custody, for allegedly attempting to open ATMs at three places in the city.