Four arrested, 563 kg ganja seized at Ananthagiri

The Rural Police arrested four people when they were allegedly transporting ganja from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh, at Ananthagiri in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday.

The police seized 563 kg ganja from the accused.

According to Ananthagiri police station sub-inspector Sudhakar Rao, three accused hail from Munchingput mandal while another from Malkangiri in Odisha.

Secret cabin

“The accused were transporting the contraband stuffed in 80 packets in two vehicles. In a bid to escape police checking, they had made a secret cabin inside the van,” said the SI.

The contraband was supposed to be handed over to a man in Visakhapatnam who allegedly had planned to shift it to Uttar Pradesh, he added.

A case has been registered. Investigation is on.