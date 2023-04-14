HamberMenu
Four acres of government land, encroached by GITAM university, taken back in Visakhapatnam, says RDO

April 14, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Divisional Officer S. Bhaskara Reddy on Friday said they have identified that GITAM university had encroached 38 acres of government land. On January 6, 2023, about 19.39 acres were taken back by the government after proper survey. Again on April 14, another 4.74 acres were taken back. He said that out of the 38 acres, about 24 acres worth ₹300 crore was taken back. Issue pertaining to another 14 acres is still in court. Action will be taken after the court judgment, he added.

