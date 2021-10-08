Foundation stone laid for Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 October 2021 16:02 IST

The government has set a target to complete the project by March 2023.

Deputy Home Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare, P. Pushpa Srivani along with Araku MP G. Madhavi and Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi laid the foundation stone for "Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum" at Tajangi near Lambasingi in Chintapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Friday morning.

They also performed the Bhoomi Pooja for the project which would be constructed over a stretch of 22 acres. The budget for the project is about ₹35 Crore.

About ₹20 crore will be borne by the State Government and the Centre would bear ₹15 crore for the project.

The project would have an amphitheatre and audio-video facilities for screening films on the history of freedom fighters. The project also consists of a park, which will come up in the surroundings of the museum apart from a restaurant and a resort for tourists.

According to Ms. Srivani, statues of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju, his close associates Gantam Dora and Mallu Dora will be also installed in the museum. The government has set a target to complete the project by March 2023, she said.