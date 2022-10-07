Foundation stone laid for several development projects at Visakhapatnam zoo

IOCL allocated ₹1.88 crore for the development of zoo, says Curator

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 07, 2022 20:28 IST

Officials from Indian Oil Corporation Limited, including Executive Director, SERPL, and V. Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director and State Head, TAPSO, B. Anil Kumar, laid foundation stone for additional night enclosure for rhinoceros and Himalayan black bear and upgradation of the Bioscope at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Friday, as part of Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) activity. Chief Conservator of Forests P. Ram Mohan Rao, District Forest Officer Anant Shankar and zoo Curator Nandani Salaria accompanied them.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that IOCL has always been at the forefront of eco-friendly initiatives and as a part of that they have laid the foundation stone for the development activities in the zoo.

Ms. Nandani Salaria said that IOCL had allocated their CER funds of ₹1.88 crore for the development of the zoo and these new constructions are being undertaken as part of it. More development activities will be done in future with the cooperation of IOCL, she added.

Naming ceremony

Animal naming ceremony was held for the newly-born Indian bison, Himalayan goral and Indian grey wolf cubs in the zoo, through lucky draws. The male bison was named as ‘Bheem’ and the two female bisons were named as Hansika and Akshita. Meanwhile, three female wolf cubs were named as Gautami, Sridevi and Anantha Lakshmi, while three male wolf cubs were named as Anil, Gautam and Ananth. The female Himalayan Goral was named as Girija.

In the morning, a webinar was organised on ‘Mangroves for climate change mitigation and fishing cat conservation in Andhra Pradesh,’ as part of the Wildlife Week celebrations

