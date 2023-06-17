ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone laid for Rainbow theme park works in Visakhapatnam

June 17, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari laid foundation stone for Rainbow theme park works at Ward 19, MVP Colony in Zone II here on Saturday. The theme park will be set up by renovating the existing Brindavan Children’s Park at a cost of ₹95 lakh. Ms Hari Venkata Kumari said that the walking track in the park will reflect a rainbow. The park will also have good greenery, landscapes, open gym, toilets, drinking water facility, seating under shade and a boundary wall.

Later, the Mayor also initiated works to take up repairs at Sivaji Park at Ward 17 at Sivajipalem. She said that most of the facilities right from walking track, water fountain, seating, children’s play arena, greenery, toilets and drinking water facility needs repair. The corporation has allotted ₹1.53 crore for the works, she said.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala, GVMC SE Satyanarayana Raju, ward corporators and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US