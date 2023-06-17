Foundation stone laid for Rainbow theme park works in Visakhapatnam

June 17, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari laid foundation stone for Rainbow theme park works at Ward 19, MVP Colony in Zone II here on Saturday. The theme park will be set up by renovating the existing Brindavan Children’s Park at a cost of ₹95 lakh. Ms Hari Venkata Kumari said that the walking track in the park will reflect a rainbow. The park will also have good greenery, landscapes, open gym, toilets, drinking water facility, seating under shade and a boundary wall.

Later, the Mayor also initiated works to take up repairs at Sivaji Park at Ward 17 at Sivajipalem. She said that most of the facilities right from walking track, water fountain, seating, children’s play arena, greenery, toilets and drinking water facility needs repair. The corporation has allotted ₹1.53 crore for the works, she said.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala, GVMC SE Satyanarayana Raju, ward corporators and others were present.

