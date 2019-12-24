Foundation stone laid for Alluri museum

Minister for Tourism Muttamseti Srinivasa Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of a museum in memory of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju at his birth place at Pandrangi village in Padmanabham mandal on Monday.

“The development works will be taken up at a cost of ₹2 crore. The funds to be spent includes ₹10 lakh on a statue of Alluri, ₹9 lakh on the museum building, ₹25 lakh on a community hall, ₹8 lakh on the entrance arch and ₹35 lakh for laying internal roads,” said the Minister while giving details of teh works to be undertaken at the village.

Water supply

Drinking water supply would be provided at acost of ₹4 lakh and electricity works would be undertaken with ₹12 lakh.

The works would be executed by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

Later, the Minister laid the foundation stone for construction of the village secretariat building to be set up at a cost of ₹35 lakh, construction of 11 CC roads with ₹44 lakh and for eight CC drains with ₹62 lakh.

At Revidi village, Mr. Srinivasa Rao also laid the foundation stone for construction of the village secretariat building at a cost of ₹26 lakh and nine CC roads at a cost of ₹31 lakh.