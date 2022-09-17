Forum of Regulators meet held in Visakhapatnam

25 Electricity Regulatory Commissioners participated in forum

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM:
September 16, 2022 23:17 IST

ERC Chairmen and Members from different States, who participated in the 82nd meeting of Forum of Regulators, in Visakhapatnam on September 16, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

The 82nd meeting of the nationwide Forum of Regulators of Electricity Regulatory Commissions (ERC s) was held here on Friday.

A total of 25 ERC Chairmen from as many States participated in the meeting along with Central Regulatory Commission members. APERC Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy and Members Thakur Rama Singh and P. Rajagopala Reddy participated in the meeting from Andhra Pradesh

In all, 31 ERC members from all over the country attended the meeting. The delegates discussed the simplification of the process of amending notified supply code, on uniform policy, green energy and also on captive power generators using Open Access.

