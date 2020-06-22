Forum objects to closure of VPT-aided school

Right To Education Forum- Andhra Pradesh took strong objection to the Visakhapatnam Port Trust closing down its aided school, here on Monday.

According to Narava Prakasa Rao of the forum, the VPT has decided to close its aided school at Saligaramapuram that is providing education to 345 students and has over 30 teachers, from the academic year 2020-21.

This unilateral action of the port will disallow the children not to enjoy their fundamental right to get education, he said.

As per the RTE Act it is the right of every child in this county to get the education free of cost and it is the responsibility of the government to provide it.

The VPT has been operating hospitals, kalyanamandapams, playground, sports complex, auditorium, parks and also a school as part of its corporate social responsibility and the school has been functioning for the last 40 years.

The closure of the school is against the RTE Act 2009, and also AP Govt GO MS NO 139, he said.

Addressing a letter to Education Minister A. Suresh, the forum sought the intervention of the government in this issue and see that the school is not closed.