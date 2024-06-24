ADVERTISEMENT

Former YSRCP MLA Adeep Raj denies suicide attempt rumours

Published - June 24, 2024 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He clarifies his health status in a video message

The Hindu Bureau

A. Adeep Raj

Former YSR Congress Party MLA A. Adeep Raj has refuted rumours of his attempting suicide.

Hours after rumours spread on social media that the former Pendurthi MLA tried to end life by consuming sleeping pills depressed over the defeat in the recent elections, the YSRCP leader released a video message, on Monday, refuting them and clarified that he is fine.

Mr. Adeep Raj said that on June 23, he had a meeting with the party cadre and then even went out for a dinner with his family. At around 2.30 a.m., (June 24) he had some gastric problem and was rushed to the hospital. At 6 a.m., he was discharged. He said that miscreants had spread roumors about his ill-health and urged people not to believe them.

Mr. Adeep Raju had represented Pendurthi Assembly constituency during year 2019-2024 for the YSRCP. He lost in the recent elections in the hands of Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate Panchakarla Ramesh Babu.

