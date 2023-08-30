Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to take part in Onam celebrations in Visakhapatnam

August 30, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will take part in various programmes in the city from September 2.

He will attend as the chief guest at a national eminence award function and festival of music, dance and drama at Kalabharati auditorium here on September 2 at 6 pm. Visakha Music and Dance Academy will organise the programme.

On September 3, Mr. Naidu will take part in the Onam celebrations organised by Kerala Kala Samithi at Nehru Nagar in Madhavadhara at 10.30 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will travel in Vande Bharat Express on September 6 to reach Rajamahendravaram from there he will leave for Hyderabad on the same day. He will attend a local programme in Rajamahendravaram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.