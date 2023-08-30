ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to take part in Onam celebrations in Visakhapatnam

August 30, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will take part in various programmes in the city from September 2.

He will attend as the chief guest at a national eminence award function and festival of music, dance and drama at Kalabharati auditorium here on September 2 at 6 pm. Visakha Music and Dance Academy will organise the programme.

On September 3, Mr. Naidu will take part in the Onam celebrations organised by Kerala Kala Samithi at Nehru Nagar in Madhavadhara at 10.30 am.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He will travel in Vande Bharat Express on September 6 to reach Rajamahendravaram from there he will leave for Hyderabad on the same day. He will attend a local programme in Rajamahendravaram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US