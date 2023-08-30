HamberMenu
Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to take part in Onam celebrations in Visakhapatnam

August 30, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will take part in various programmes in the city from September 2.

He will attend as the chief guest at a national eminence award function and festival of music, dance and drama at Kalabharati auditorium here on September 2 at 6 pm. Visakha Music and Dance Academy will organise the programme.

On September 3, Mr. Naidu will take part in the Onam celebrations organised by Kerala Kala Samithi at Nehru Nagar in Madhavadhara at 10.30 am.

He will travel in Vande Bharat Express on September 6 to reach Rajamahendravaram from there he will leave for Hyderabad on the same day. He will attend a local programme in Rajamahendravaram.

