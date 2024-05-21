ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice-Chancellor of Nannaya university calls for electoral reforms to curb illegal cash transactions

Published - May 21, 2024 07:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University Murru Mutyala Naidu said on Tuesday that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate electoral reforms to clean up the electoral process by curbing illegal cash transactions to bribe voters.

Speaking to reporters here, Prof. Naidu said that candidates of major political parties in Andhra Pradesh in the recent elections must have spent an average of ₹50 crore in cash, totaling to ₹8,750 crore. An average of ₹1,500 must have been given to each voter, amounting to ₹3 crore, in Andhra Pradesh alone. This indicates the spread of dangerous malpractices in a democratic system that has produced great visionaries and selfless leaders like Mr. Modi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US