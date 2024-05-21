Former Vice-Chancellor of Nannaya university calls for electoral reforms to curb illegal cash transactions

Former Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University Murru Mutyala Naidu said on Tuesday that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate electoral reforms to clean up the electoral process by curbing illegal cash transactions to bribe voters.

Speaking to reporters here, Prof. Naidu said that candidates of major political parties in Andhra Pradesh in the recent elections must have spent an average of ₹50 crore in cash, totaling to ₹8,750 crore. An average of ₹1,500 must have been given to each voter, amounting to ₹3 crore, in Andhra Pradesh alone. This indicates the spread of dangerous malpractices in a democratic system that has produced great visionaries and selfless leaders like Mr. Modi.