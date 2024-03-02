ADVERTISEMENT

Former TDP MLA seeks probe into Jagan’s role in the murder of his uncle

March 02, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jagan should responsd to the allegations made by the daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao demanded a probe into the role of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the murder of his uncle and former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Jagan should respond to the allegations made by Ms Sunitha, daughter of Y.S. Vivekanada Reddy. When Vivekananda Reddy was murdered, Mr. Jagan was the opposition leader and demanded a CBI probe. But after becoming the Chief Minister, he ignored the case and stopped seeking probe into it, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

“Vivekananda Reddy is the brother of a two-time Chief Minister and was a senior politician. How can such a high profile case not make any progress over the past few years?” the TDP leader asked.

He alleged that Jagan was protecting Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that about 50 days before the 2019 elections, Mr. Jagan had used the murder for his political gain and generated sympathy among the people, blaming the TDP’s involvement in it. Now, people are very clear about the case, he said..

