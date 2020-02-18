Former TDP MLA held for ‘obstructing’ evacuation drive

Former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, party leader Gandi Babji and a few local residents were arrested on charge of preventing the officials to carry out the evacuation of the dwellings beside the Pentamma Cheruvu in Pedurthi area on Monday.

However, they were released after a while.

“As many as 56 families have been living near the cheruvu for the last 70 years. The government officials are trying to evacuate them without even serving a notice, which is mandatory as per the Supreme Court’s order,” alleged Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy.

He also claimed that the residents were being evacuated as part of the process to acquire six acres to make way for the housing projects proposed as part of the Land Pooling Scheme.

‘Alternative land not given’

“Even if the residents are encroachers, as per the GO 72 issued by the government, the residents should get 400 sq yards of land in exchange, which is not being provided in this case. The residents were even allotted pattadar passbooks for the land in the past,” alleged the former MLA.

He also alleged that the officials were also trying to take over the cheruvu land spreading over about 36 acres for the housing scheme.

“The officials are now trying to show the water body as a barren land. But as per records, it still holds water and ₹10 lakh was allotted by the YSRC government itself last year for the de-silting works,” Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy pointed out.

Drive not related to LPS: Joint Collector

However, a senior police officer said the TDP leaders were arrested as they tried to obstruct the official proceedings.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy has clarified that the evacuation drive has nothing to do with the Land Pooling Scheme. “The drive was undertaken to reclaim the encroached land,” the Joint Collector added.