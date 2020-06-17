Former TDP minister booked under Nirbhaya Act

Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 June 2020 11:54 IST

Former minister Ayyanna Patrudu allegedly used foul language against Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner K. Krishnaveni.

Police on Tuesday registered cases against former Telugu Desam Party Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu for allegedly using foul language against Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner during a protest.

The Narsipatnam town police booked cases under various IPC Sections, including the Nirbhaya Act, late on Tuesday night, based on a complaint filed by town Municipal Commissioner K. Krishnaveni.

The Commissioner, in her complaint, alleged that the former minister had used derogatory, offensive and sexually-coloured language near a protest site outside the municipal office on Monday.

The incident took place on Monday morning. Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu had staged a protest in front of the municipal office, demanding an explanation as to why a photograph of his grandfather, a former sarpanch, was removed from the office.

Cases were booked under IPC Sections 354 A (IV), 500, 504, 506, and 509, among others. Of this, IPC Section 354 A (IV) falls under The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 (also known as the Nirbhaya Act), as confirmed by the Superintendent of Police of Visakhapatnam B. Krishna Rao.

Earlier on Tuesday, Narsipatnam police had booked a case suo moto against Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu for COVID violation and not adhering to social distancing norms.

The impending arrest of the minister has resulted in an tense situation in Narsipatnam.