Former TDP activist Pasarla Prasad joins Congress

March 12, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Pasarla Prasad meets Sharmila in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Pasarla Prasad, who left the Telugu Desam Party last month, joined the Congress on Tuesday. Mr. Prasad along with his wife met Congress State president Y.S. Sharmila at her residence in Hyderabad.

He is a native of Simhachalam and previously served as a board member of the Simhachalam Devasthanam Trust. His wife Pasarla Vasantha Kalyani was formerly the corporator of GVMC ward 72.

According to his close aides, Mr. Prasad left the TDP as he did not get the ticket from the party to contest from Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency. Now he is hoping for Bheemili or Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituencies from the Congress party.

Gompa Govind, Visakhapatnam president of the Congress party, was with him when he met Ms. Sharmila.

