Former steel plant GM passes away

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 August 2020 23:23 IST

The first convener of Sri Sathya Sai Ukkunagaram Mandir and former General Manager of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) M.V.N.K. Rao died due to a heart ailment at his residence here on Wednesday.

A staunch devotee and former GM (Corporate Communications and town administration), Rao was instrumental in the setting up of Sri Sathya Sai Manidr at Ukkunagaram township.

He won the appreciation of several former CMDs of VSP like B.N. Singh, Yendamuri Siva Sagara Rao and B.K. Panda for his dedication to duty and also and for his service to the needy through Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Ukkunagaram. Later, he served as the convener of Kurmannapalem, Vadlapudi and Kanithi Sri Sathya Sai Samithi, KVK Samithi.

Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation (SSSSO) State president S.G. Chalam, district president V.R. Nageswara Rao, Ukkunagaram convener G. Ramakrishna and officials of VSP expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members.

Rao is survived by his wife Vijayalakshmi and sons Eswar and Srikanth.