Former steel plant GM passes away

The first convener of Sri Sathya Sai Ukkunagaram Mandir and former General Manager of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) M.V.N.K. Rao died due to a heart ailment at his residence here on Wednesday.
A staunch devotee and former GM (Corporate Communications and town administration), Rao was instrumental in the setting up of Sri Sathya Sai Manidr at Ukkunagaram township.
He won the appreciation of several former CMDs of VSP like B.N. Singh, Yendamuri Siva Sagara Rao and B.K. Panda for his dedication to duty and also and for his service to the needy through Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Ukkunagaram. Later, he served as the convener of Kurmannapalem, Vadlapudi and Kanithi Sri Sathya Sai Samithi, KVK Samithi.
Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation (SSSSO) State president S.G. Chalam, district president V.R. Nageswara Rao, Ukkunagaram convener G. Ramakrishna and officials of VSP expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members.
Rao is survived by his wife Vijayalakshmi and sons Eswar and Srikanth.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath