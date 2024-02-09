GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former professor and first HoD of Politics and Public Administration at Andhra University, R.V.R. Chandrasekhara Rao, passes away

February 09, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
R.V.R. Chandrasekhara Rao

R.V.R. Chandrasekhara Rao

R.V.R. Chandrasekhara Rao, a former professor and the first HoD of Politics and Public Administration, Andhra University, passed away on Thursday night in Hyderabad.

Born in Berhampur in 1933, Chandrasekhara Rao took his Master’s Degree from Benares Hindu University and Doctorate degree from the London School of Economics. He became the first HoD of Politics and Public Administration, AU, in the early sixties, and developed it into a good department, drawing inspiration from the doyen of political science, the late Mamidipudi Venkatarangaiah.

A brilliant teacher, Prof. Chandrasekhara Rao headed the Department of Political Science in Central University, Hyderabad. A friend of the late Prof. G. Ram Reddy, he visited various prestigious universities in the UK and the USA.

The Commonwealth of Learning, established in Vancouver, Canada, by the Commonwealth Prime Ministers in 1988, invited him to join as Director, Asian Programmes and Training. He worked there for four years from 1992-96. His books include: ‘Indian Unity’, a symposium, and “From Innocence to Strength”, a book on Indian Foreign Policy. His articles appeared in journals like Survival, Asian Survey, and bulletin of the Atomic Scientist. He also contributed to the Bicentenary edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica.

His wife predeceased him, and he leaves behind a brother, two sons and two daughters. “I have lost a valued friend and colleague,” said a grief-stricken A. Prasanna Kumar, former Rector of Andhra University, in his condolence message on Friday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.