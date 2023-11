November 18, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Principal and Correspondent of St Joseph’s college for Women, Sr. Alice Marie, passed away on Saturday. She was sick for the past few days, as per Sisters of St. Joseph of Annecy. They also said that funeral service and mass will be held at Waltair on November 20 at 3 p.m.