Former MLA’s building partially demolished

Town Planning department of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) partially demolished a G+4 building, which belongs to former TDP MLA (Anakapalle) Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, at Seethampeta area in Ward No.13, under Zone II of GVMC limits here on Saturday. After almost demolishing 75% of the building, GVMC officials stopped the activity, after receiving a stay order from A.P. High Court.

According to GVMC Chief City Planner Vidyullatha, there was no approval for the plan of the five-storied building which is in the name of Peela Vijaya Lakshmi, wife of the former MLA. She said that the plan was not approved and the building was located on the master plan road. The building cannot be regularised at all and we have already given notices to the owners, after which demolition procedure was started on Saturday morning, she said.

“By around 2.30 p.m., we came to know about the stay order from High Court and stopped the demolition. By the time, about 75% building was demolished,” Ms. Vidyullatha said.

Demolition of the unauthorised construction was started under police protection, anticipating resistance. Chief City Planner, along with GVMC Town Planning department from Zone II and the Dwaraka police were present.

Mr. Govinda Satyanarayana said that this was an act of revenge from the YSRCP government. Ruling out the allegations by the civic body, he said that it was not an illegal construction.

“We were served notice at around 6 p.m. on Friday and the demolition work started at around 3 a.m. This is against the basic norms, as we should be given at least 24-hour notice. We have applied for BPS (Building Penalisation Scheme), but it was rejected by the GVMC. Moreover, there are many illegal buildings in the city, but the authorities are targeting buildings belonging to TDP leaders,” he said.

However, GVMC officials said that the owner of the building failed to give an explanation within the stipulated time.

As per the GVMC notice, the first notice was served in October 3, 2016 and the final notice was served on January 7, 2017, and no explanation for the unauthorised construction was received.

The GVMC initiated the demolition on April 27, 2017, but since the owners had obstructed to it and created law and order issue, the demolition was stalled.

GVMC officials also cited that due to some discrepancies in plan approval process, plan proceedings were not generated and building licence fee and other fee endorsement was also not generated. Apart from this building, two more unauthorised constructions at Chinamushivada, one each at Purushottapuram, Sagar Nagar and Resapuvanipalem areas were demolished recognising them as illegal constructions on Saturday.

It may be recalled that the GVMC has identified around 2,000 buildings with violation of the norms including BPS, and has already demolished around 150 buildings so far.