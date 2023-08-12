Former MLA warns RGV against defaming TDP in his upcoming film ‘Vyuham’

August 12, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has warned film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) of severe consequences, if he tries to defame TDP in his upcoming film ‘Vyuham’, which is said to be created around the political scenarios surrounding the death of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

The former MLA also found fault with alleged use of former Chief Minister and founder of TDP N.T. Rama Rao’s portrait in the teaser released recently.

Addressing a press conference at TDP office here on Saturday, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that Telugu film industry has a number of legendary actors, directors and writers. But it was very unfortunate to have a person like RGV. Some years ago, he had directed Lakshmi’s NTR, but the TDP had not responded to it feeling that it was waste of time. But now, he was coming up with the movie ‘Vyuham’, which he alleged, was indirectly funded by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the teaser which was released recently, Mr. Jagan was being showcased as a very innocent person, which was very surprising.

He also said that the TDP was a party with 80 lakh active members and warned RGV of severe consequences, if he tries to defame either TDP, or its leaders by using different names or pictures.

He also appealed to the producers from Telugu Film Industry (TFI) to ban RGV and send him out of the industry. He also urged the Censor Board officials to ban the movie ‘Vyuham’.