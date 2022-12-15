Former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju urges Governor to release White Paper on Andhra Pradesh’s finances

December 15, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju on Thursday demanded that Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan release a White Paper on the State government’s finances at the earliest.

“The Governor should make public the revenue being generated by the government, the debts accrued so far, the interest being paid on the debt, the amount to be paid as salaries for employees and the payments to be made to contractors and suppliers,” Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in the city on Thursday, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju expressed concern over the condition of the State government’s finances and accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of ‘leading the government into an irrecoverable financial mess’.

“Now, the government is unable to even pay the salaries of the employees on time. The biggest mistake the people of Andhra Pradesh have made was to elect Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister,” Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said, alleging that Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has become an expert at borrowing loans, thus pushing Andhra Pradesh into a debt trap..

The BJP leader alleged that a large number of YSRCP supporters organised a rally when YSRCP leader and MLC Anantha Babu, a murder accused, was released on bail. He said that such celebrations clearly indicate that the ruling party is encouraging violence. He urged the Chief Minister to intervene and put an end to such a practice.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Delhi liquor scam is miniscule compared to the massive liquor scam taking place in Andhra Pradesh. “The liquor scam in A.P. is huge and is estimated to be over ₹30,000 crore. I do not understand why the investigating agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are not investigating the scam in A.P. If the authorities concerned give me the authority and protection, I will take up the investigation myself and expose the government,” Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said.

BJP leader and Vizag urban president M Ravindra attended the press conference.

